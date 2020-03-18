Autoklose 2.0

Discussion
Shawn Finder
Maker
Hello Hunters! Two years ago I launched Autoklose 1.0 a sales outreach and engagement platform that: 💌 Humanizes your cold email outreach (at scale) 🔋 Frees up to 5 hours per week per sales rep 🗄️ Helps you build & verify prospect lists Over these 24 months, our team worked hard to polish the initial version of the platform. The product has had over 10 major upgrades with over 100 minor tweaks and updates. I’m excited to present some of the latest upgrades, designed to offer you a totally new, 360 perspective on your prospects and their replies! ⏰ Live Dashboard – Autoklose Dashboard allows you to see all your campaign statistics, including overall team campaign statistics in one place. You can track real-time activities and act on them instantly. 🔮 Autoklose Sentiments™ – Sentiments are a way for you to track replies. You can track and filter the replies based on whether they’re Engaged, Not-Interested, OoO, Autoresponse or if Unsubscribed. You have the full power over Sentiments and you can override the system when necessary. ☑️ AutoVerify – Verify your emails before sending a campaign and maintain high deliverability rate and a good sender reputation. And that’s not it. This Thursday, March 19, 1 PM EST we are doing a LIVE SHOW to celebrate the sales profession. As a token of our appreciation, we will give significant discounts to all first-time users. Sign up on the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register... Is email outreach working for you? P.S. Oh - and we’ll be starting FREE coaching for as long as needed to help mitigate the revenue-valleys of the situation we’re all in. Register now. Shawn, Co-Founder
