Auto RTL
Auto RTL
Switch page layout to RTL after translation
This Chrome extension automatically switches the page layout to right-to-left (RTL) whenever you right-click and translate the page to Persian, Arabic, or any other RTL language.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
GitHub
by
Auto RTL
About this launch
Auto RTL
Switch page layout to RTL after translation if needed!
Auto RTL by
Auto RTL
was hunted by
Ayub Kokabi
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
GitHub
. Made by
Ayub Kokabi
. Featured on November 2nd, 2024.
Auto RTL
is not rated yet. This is Auto RTL's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
