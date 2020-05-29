Discussion
Herbert Poul
Maker
Hello 👋️, I have been using Keepass compatible password managers for a while, but started to develop AuthPass to have a single app I could use on mobile as well as on desktop, which looks decent and works reasonably fast. It already supports most kdbx functionality, generating passwords, sharing files via Google Drive, Dropbox, Google Drive or WebDAV (For NextCloud, etc.), TOTP (ie. one time passwords for 2nd factor authentication), etc. I am always looking for feedback, and usability is constantly improving if you want to get involved feel free to check out the open source project on github: https://github.com/authpass/auth...
