AURA Strap for Apple Watch

Measure hydration levels & body composition on your Watch

An extension for Apple Watch that boosts its fitness features with body composition and hydration levels tracking. Connects with your Watches like a regular strap and work up to 6 months on a single replaceable coin cell.
