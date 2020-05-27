Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
AURA Strap for Apple Watch
AURA Strap for Apple Watch
Measure hydration levels & body composition on your Watch
Android
iPhone
+ 3
An extension for Apple Watch that boosts its fitness features with body composition and hydration levels tracking. Connects with your Watches like a regular strap and work up to 6 months on a single replaceable coin cell.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
12 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send