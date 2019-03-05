August View Doorbell Camera

Are you ready to make your front door smarter? Meet the August View, our new sleek, wire-free doorbell camera that provides premium performance.
Kunal BhatiaHunter@kunalslab · Co-founder & Design Lead @SlidesUp
August has always impressed me with their design. This doorbell camera looks slick and is just a quick, DIY installation. Some highlights: - HD video and two-way audio - Pairs with other August products - Instant motion alerts - Minimal fisheye distortion - Zoomable video to identify package thieves - Access to videos for up to 15 or 30 days with subscription plans - Customize with different faceplates
