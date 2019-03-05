Log InSign up
August View Doorbell Camera

Sleek, wire-free doorbell camera

Are you ready to make your front door smarter? Meet the August View, our new sleek, wire-free doorbell camera that provides premium performance.
August's new smart doorbell is wireless and actually looks like a doorbellThe August View is a small rectangular box with a camera at the top and a big button at the bottom to ring the bell. It's fairly obvious that the device is a doorbell, which is a big change from the first two generations of August doorbells.
The Verge
August View doorbell has a fresh look, rechargeable batteriesAugust just introduced a new device to its lineup -- the $230 August View. Available in the United States beginning March 28, the View is a video doorbell with a couple of features that set it apart from previous August buzzers. The View has a slim rectangular shape that reminds me of Ring's Video Doorbell Pro.
CNETMegan Wollerton
Welcome Home, August ViewRunning late and have friends or family at your door? Wonder whether your package will still be on your doorstep when you get home? Now you can be home even when you're not, with August View, the new wire-free doorbell camera that makes your front door smarter and more secure.
August

Hunter
Kunal Bhatia
Kunal Bhatia
Jason Johnson
Jason Johnson
Kunal Bhatia
Kunal BhatiaHunter@kunalslab · Co-founder & Design Lead @SlidesUp
August has always impressed me with their design. This doorbell camera looks slick and is just a quick, DIY installation. Some highlights: - HD video and two-way audio - Pairs with other August products - Instant motion alerts - Minimal fisheye distortion - Zoomable video to identify package thieves - Access to videos for up to 15 or 30 days with subscription plans - Customize with different faceplates
