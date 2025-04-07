Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Augment Agent
This is a launch from Augment Code
See 1 previous launch
Augment Agent

Augment Agent

AI pair programmer that understands your codebase
Augment Agent is the AI pair programmer that deeply understands your codebase. Uses Memory, Tools (MCP & Native), 200K context. #1 SWE-bench approach open-sourced. Available for VS Code and JetBrains.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

Augment Agent gallery image
Augment Agent gallery image
Augment Agent gallery image
Augment Agent gallery image
Augment Agent gallery image
About this launch
Augment Code
Augment Code
Augment Code – Developer AI for real work
5 out of 5.0
65
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Augment Agent by
Augment Code
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on April 14th, 2025.
Augment Code
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on February 27th, 2025.