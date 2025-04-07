Launches
Augment Agent
Augment Agent
AI pair programmer that understands your codebase
Augment Agent is the AI pair programmer that deeply understands your codebase. Uses Memory, Tools (MCP & Native), 200K context. #1 SWE-bench approach open-sourced. Available for VS Code and JetBrains.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Augment Code
Augment Code – Developer AI for real work
5 out of 5.0
65
1
Augment Agent by
Augment Code
Zac Zuo
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Featured on April 14th, 2025.
Augment Code
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on February 27th, 2025.