Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Audo
Audo
Your AI Career Concierge
Visit
Upvote 29
14 days
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Audo helps you find your perfect career, preps you for interviews, and connects you with your dream job opportunities. Get 14 days of premium access now—use code PH14 and start building your future today!
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Career
by
Audo
Koop.ai
Ad
Satisfy SOC compliance & insurance requirements in one tool
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Audo
Your AI Career Concierge
1
review
45
followers
Follow for updates
Audo by
Audo
was hunted by
Ayman Maani
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
. Made by
Constantine Mindiashvili
,
Hidayet Huseynov
,
Michael Lazebny
,
David Araujo
,
Drift Laurea
,
Nickolay Kutuzov
,
Ayman Maani
,
Ahmad Elzahdan
,
Augusto Terra
and
Andrew Jensen
. Featured on September 22nd, 2024.
Audo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 0 users. This is Audo's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report