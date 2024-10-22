Launches
AuditNOW
AuditNOW
Audit your fleet with AI using brand monitoring software
Enjoy infinite brand audits of your fleet. AuditNOW use AI to ensure brand consistency, reducing manual work and improving operations.
Launched in
Branding
Artificial Intelligence
by
AuditNOW
About this launch
AuditNOW
Audit your fleet with AI using brand monitoring software
AuditNOW by
AuditNOW
was hunted by
Artur Gorniak
in
Branding
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jacek Mroz
,
Artur Gorniak
,
Radek Piusinski
and
Krzysztof Rudzinski
. Featured on October 25th, 2024.
AuditNOW
is not rated yet. This is AuditNOW's first launch.
