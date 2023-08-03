Products
Audit Landin Page
Audit Landin Page
Audit landing page copy like a behavioral scientist with AI
Most makers are not even aware of having a poor copy. But copy is the most crucial thing. Get an audit and feedback with distilled insights from behavioral, decision, and psychological sciences.
Marketing
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Audit Landin Page
was hunted by
Denizcan Sanlav
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Denizcan Sanlav
and
Yunus Ertürk
. Featured on August 12th, 2023.
Audit Landin Page
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Audit Landin Page's first launch.
