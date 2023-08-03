Products
Audit Landin Page

Audit landing page copy like a behavioral scientist with AI

Most makers are not even aware of having a poor copy. But copy is the most crucial thing. Get an audit and feedback with distilled insights from behavioral, decision, and psychological sciences.
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Audit Landin Page by
was hunted by
Denizcan Sanlav
in Marketing, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Denizcan Sanlav
and
Yunus Ertürk
. Featured on August 12th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Audit Landin Page's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-