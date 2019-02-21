After over 3 years of development, AudioKit Synth One is now available for both the iPhone and iPad.
Completely free & open-source – A labor of love built by over 100+ volunteers, including engineers & devs for M83, Rihanna, Kanye West, Tycho, Ableton...
Matthew FecherMakerPro@gofecher · Music App Maker / Core-team @ AudioKit
Hi Product Hunt! Over the past two years, myself and over 100+ volunteers (including awesome developers from Ableton, Audiobus, and more) have been donating their time to build a completely free professional open-source iOS synthesizer. There are no ads. No sponsors. No kickstarters or investors. All completely free & MIT open-source. We're blessed to be able to help so many musicians. And, would be humbled if the kind people of Product Hunt would check it out as well. 🙏
