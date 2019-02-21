Log InSign up
AudioKit Synth One

Open-source synth built by audio engineers

After over 3 years of development, AudioKit Synth One is now available for both the iPhone and iPad.

Completely free & open-source – A labor of love built by over 100+ volunteers, including engineers & devs for M83, Rihanna, Kanye West, Tycho, Ableton...

iPhone users can now download AudioKit's excellent Synth One for freeAudioKit's Synth One has received high praise in its iPad guise, and not just because of its excellent sound. This free open-source hybrid analogue/FM poly was created by 100 volunteers, none of whom were paid for their involvement. Now iPhone users can get a slice of the action, as Synth One has just been released as a Universal app.
MusicRadar
AudioKit's free, feature-loaded synth is available for iPhoneAudioKit Synth One was a minor breakthrough for mobile music making as a free, open source synthesizer that could compete with the heavyweights, but its iPad-only nature limited its audience. You'll be glad to hear, then, that AudioKit Pro has launched a universal version of the app that works with iPhones.
Engadget
Synth One is a free, no-strings-attached, iPad and iPhone synthesizer - CDM Create Digital MusicCall it the people's iOS synth: Synth One is free - without ads or registration or anything like that - and loved. And now it's reached 1.0, with iPad and iPhone support and some expert-designed sounds. First off - if you've been wondering what happened to Ashley Elsdon, aka Palm Sounds and editor of our Apps section, he's been on a sabbatical since September.
CDM Create Digital Music

Matthew Fecher
Hi Product Hunt! Over the past two years, myself and over 100+ volunteers (including awesome developers from Ableton, Audiobus, and more) have been donating their time to build a completely free professional open-source iOS synthesizer. There are no ads. No sponsors. No kickstarters or investors. All completely free & MIT open-source. We're blessed to be able to help so many musicians. And, would be humbled if the kind people of Product Hunt would check it out as well. 🙏
