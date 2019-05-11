I love Twitter, but I don't like checking it on my phone all the time. This app sends you a daily summary by email every morning.
Karim HamidouMaker@khamidou
👋– I built this! Basically, I was tired of spending a lot of time mindlessly refreshing the Twitter app, so I decided to build a different type of Twitter client – one that was slower and more async. Let me know what you think of it!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I've been thinking about quitting Twitter for a bit, but my job basically requires me to stay online. This could be a good happy medium (no pun intended). @khamidou, how do you select which tweets to include in the digest? I'd love to get just my mentions, but prioritized in some way (I don't read all my mentions now days).
Karim HamidouMaker@khamidou
@rrhoover Thanks! Regarding the tweets in the digest, Aube displays your timeline at the time it runs. I'd love to prioritize some tweets but it seems like the Twitter API terms of service forbids it. I'll look whether it's possible to do this with mentions though!
