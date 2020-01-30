Attorney fees explorer

Discussion
Jean Fardelle
Conclusion: move to Missouri lol.
That's a great dataset and very surprised that the lawyer's experience impact so much the fees (almost 3x in some states). Bookmarked !
@objectivelyio I'm actually surprised it's not the opposite. Some lawyers might charge 5 times their counterparts).
@sam_thomas4 You're right but the price I was referring too was the average which after thinking through it makes more sense to be 3x
Surprisingly similar to the Freelance Rate Explorer by Bonsai: https://www.producthunt.com/post...
@redongjika You're right! Great way to present rates IMO
@redongjika @objectivelyio It looks indeed similar! Flattered to see we inspired people in other industries ;)
very useful though lacks accuracy in Cali