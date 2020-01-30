  1. Home
Attorney fees explorer

Estimate the price of your lawyer for any type of services

Attorney fees explorer is a the first crowd-sourced legal fees explorer designed to help people and businesses assess the amount of legal fees they'll pay for a given legal service ranging from patent dispute to will and trust matters.
Discussion
3 Reviews5.0/5
Jean Fardelle
Conclusion: move to Missouri lol.

Jonas Frank
Hunter
That's a great dataset and very surprised that the lawyer's experience impact so much the fees (almost 3x in some states). Bookmarked !

Sam Thomas
@objectivelyio I'm actually surprised it's not the opposite. Some lawyers might charge 5 times their counterparts).

Jonas Frank
Hunter
@sam_thomas4 You're right but the price I was referring too was the average which after thinking through it makes more sense to be 3x

Redon Gjika
Surprisingly similar to the Freelance Rate Explorer by Bonsai: https://www.producthunt.com/post...

Jonas Frank
Hunter
@redongjika You're right! Great way to present rates IMO

Matt Brown
@redongjika @objectivelyio It looks indeed similar! Flattered to see we inspired people in other industries ;)

Jane Drael
very useful though lacks accuracy in Cali
