Attn:Grace
Attn:Grace
Destigmatizing ageing for women
Health and Fitness
Get high performance, body-and-earth-friendly products delivered to your door, as often as you need them.
Attn: Grace Is Launching The First, Sustainable Wellness Brand Created Specifically For Women As We Age. There's Already A 10,000 Person Waiting List.
This is a topic that is often never publicly or privately discussed. Female incontinence. With its launch today, new female founded start-up Attn: Grace is starting a long overdue conversation about women's health in aging. It's so relevant that they already have a 10,000 person waiting list. Why now?
