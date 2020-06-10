Attn: Grace Is Launching The First, Sustainable Wellness Brand Created Specifically For Women As We Age. There's Already A 10,000 Person Waiting List.

This is a topic that is often never publicly or privately discussed. Female incontinence. With its launch today, new female founded start-up Attn: Grace is starting a long overdue conversation about women's health in aging. It's so relevant that they already have a 10,000 person waiting list. Why now?