Hey, PH! I'm the founder of Attention Insight. For years, I was a marketing professional. It always frustrated me that there is no quick, private, and scalable way to do pre-launch marketing campaign testing. User testing is amazing, but there is no TIME in the marketing world to wait for 1-2 weeks. In some cases, you have less than one hour to submit creative assets to a media company. Therefore, you open up design files, go with your gut instinct, and pick the design you feel will work. Over time I had the pleasure to work with top designers in their field and got the best user-centric design that I could ask for. But here's the punchline. I needed to approve it with my team or (God forbid) shareholders of big enterprise clients. And then when I got into the meeting room with my best in class design things got ugly - and as they say - everyone has their opinions about designs. I realised the biggest issue is that designers know and see a design through the users' eyes. However, they can't communicate their knowledge to marketing teams and shareholders. No one taught them or myself how to make design decisions. For that reason, I started working with a mission to bring design decisions to the next level - the data-driven way. Attention Insight teamed up marketers and researchers, creating pre-launch design analytics for campaign testing. EVERYONE in the Marketing team can easily understand that. So: 1. Marketers can make data-driven decisions and implement A/B testing in a minute. 2. Product owners can make sure users see their products. 3. Designers can show a design in a way THEY see it - user-centric.
