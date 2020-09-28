Atoms in Tie Dye Blue

discussion
Alexis Ohanian
Hunter
Co-founder, Initialized Capital, Reddit
Only available until EOD today! I’ve had the chance to test the Tie Dye Atoms early on, and see the development progress first hand. We all are thrilled with the final result and and now introducing these to the Atoms community. Carrying the magical Atoms comfort in a style that’s so versatile and unique. Love the matching Tie Dye masks, and the focus on sustainability, Tie-Dye is first Atoms pair to be made with 100% recycled polyester upper and metal eyelets produced from recycled brass. Texting to order is a great way to bring Atoms customers closer to the brand, and engaging with them directly.
Even I didn’t participate to this one I’m glad I can be part of the team!
