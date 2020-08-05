Atomize by Quarkly
Hi PH community! ✋🏻 My name is Alex. I’m one of the founders and lead developer at Quarkly. I’d like to share with you how the concept of atomic CSS, which we follow, together with the disadvantages of styled-system functionality (and rebass in particular) inspired us to create our own tool that we call Atomize. Atomize is the heart of the whole project, as it allows us to solve tasks that would be difficult or even impossible to handle using styled-system and rebass. At the very least, the latter solution is much less elegant. When we got down to developing this tool, our team’s task was to give users the opportunity to code on two components, but without the need to have a separate CSS file. This was to keep the code as minimalistic as possible while retaining all CSS features in contrast to inline styles. Here are the key Atomize features: – Support for hover and any other pseudo-classes – Short aliases for each property – Minimalistic interface – Opportunity to create components that support atomic CSS and themes – Opportunity to set styles for specific media breakpoints – Option to use variables from the theme in composite CSS properties The second purpose of Atomize is to create widgets in Quarkly based on custom React components. Just wrap your component in Atomize and describe its configuration so that Quarkly can understand which properties can be interactively edited. You do not need to add a Theme to your component when you use it in Quarkly. All the variables from the project will be automatically available in your component. If you have any questions, feel free to ask! :) Alex, Co-founder
Nice job! Good luck!
Wow! A really interesting tool. One question: how is Quarkly different from Framer?
@justinharris Hi! Thanks for your question, you're not the first who asks it :) Framer is a prototyping tool, it give you non-production code. In Quarkly, you can export your project to React code at any time, it's not only a design tool, but also has features of a website and app builder and IDE
