Atomize by Quarkly

Why We Gave Up on the Idea of Using Styled System to Create Components, and Invented a New Wheel

Hi everyone! My name is Alex. I'm one of the founders and lead developer at Quarkly. In this post, I'd like to share with you how the concept of atomic CSS, which we follow, together with the disadvantages of styled-system functionality (and rebass in particular) inspired us to create our own tool that we call Atomize.