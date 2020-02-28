  1. Home
Atom XL

The smallest DMR walkie-talkie rugged smartphone

AtomXL is a DMR Walkie-Talkie rugged smartphone designed by Unihertz, which has three successful Kickstarter campaigns! Upgraded from the world's smallest 4G rugged smartphone Atom, AtomXL arrives with a 4-inch screen and 48MP Camera.
