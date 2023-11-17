Products
Home
→
Product
→
Athenic AI
Athenic AI
Mission critical data insights in seconds, not days
Athenic AI is a data empowerment tool that enables you to build graphs and dashboards by asking data questions. Connect to your Google Sheets, SQL databases, etc. to get actionable insights in seconds.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Business Intelligence
by
Athenic AI
About this launch
0
reviews
72
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Jared Zhao
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Charlie Shou
,
Jared Zhao
,
Evan Grobar
,
Nila Gao
,
Dean Iwaoka
,
Simon Orlovsky
and
Ricky Ho
. Featured on November 19th, 2023.
Upvotes
54
Comments
5
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#213
