Athenian
Athenian
Autonomous improvement for engineering teams
Maximize your impact with limited resources and enable autonomous improvement across teams. Uncover insights, boost efficiency and drive business impact.
Productivity
SaaS
Developer Tools
Athenian
About this launch
Athenian
Autonomous improvement for engineering teams
Athenian by
Athenian
was hunted by
Christoph Janz
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Eiso Kant
,
Waren Long
,
Paul Bleicher
and
Carmo Braga da Costa
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
Athenian
is not rated yet. This is Athenian's first launch.
