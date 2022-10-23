Products
Home
→
Product
→
Astraload Cyberpunk Quest
Ranked #7 for today
Astraload Cyberpunk Quest
Test your hacker skills while enjoying storyline and visuals
Wear a suit of a netrunner and dive into wild cyberpunk future. Solve programming tasks, progress through the story and enjoy stunning visuals.
Launched in
Puzzle Games
,
Development
,
Entertainment
by
Astraload Cyberpunk Quest
About this launch
Astraload Cyberpunk Quest
Test your hacker skills while enjoying storyline and visuals
0
reviews
12
followers
Astraload Cyberpunk Quest by
Astraload Cyberpunk Quest
was hunted by
Evgeny Lukianchikov
in
Puzzle Games
,
Development
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Evgeny Lukianchikov
. Featured on October 23rd, 2022.
Astraload Cyberpunk Quest
is not rated yet. This is Astraload Cyberpunk Quest's first launch.
Upvotes 12
12
Comments 3
3
Day rank #7
#7
Week rank
#236
