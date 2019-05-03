The app to simplify bookkeeping and make your cashflow positive. Invoices. Expenses. Balances and more.
Save time on repetitive admin. Create invoices on-the-go. Keep tabs on your bank accounts.
Around the web
Asto, the bookkeeping app from Santander, adds invoice financing for freelancers and SMEsAsto, the Santander owned "upstart" developing financial tools for freelancers and SMEs, is adding invoice financing to its bookkeeping app. The new offering, which potentially opens up so-called "micro-financing" to a much broader business market, comes hot on the heels of ...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Seems like an entirely all in one solution. @ivoweevers I see Asto now has invoice financing for freelancers and SME's, anything else we should look out for on the road-map?
Upvote Share·