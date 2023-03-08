Asterix Writer

Not everyone wants a bot writing for them. But who doesn’t want an incredible editor to level up their own writing? Asterix is that tool. Designed to take away the drudgery of editing, Asterix combines a beautiful text editor with cutting-edge AI tools.
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We’re constantly updating Asterix to make the product more useful for more use cases. And we love feedback–what works, what doesn’t, what you want to see. That’s why we’re here on Product Hunt. We want to hear from you."