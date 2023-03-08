Products
Asterix Writer

Edit your writing like you edit a photo

Free
Not everyone wants a bot writing for them. But who doesn’t want an incredible editor to level up their own writing? Asterix is that tool. Designed to take away the drudgery of editing, Asterix combines a beautiful text editor with cutting-edge AI tools.
Launched in Productivity, Writing, Artificial Intelligence by
Mayfair
Mayfair
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We’re constantly updating Asterix to make the product more useful for more use cases. And we love feedback–what works, what doesn’t, what you want to see. That’s why we’re here on Product Hunt. We want to hear from you."

The makers of Asterix Writer
About this launch
0
reviews
5
followers
Asterix Writer by
was hunted by
Isaac Blankensmith
in Productivity, Writing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Isaac Blankensmith
,
Irene Alvarado
,
Jennifer Klepper
,
Chris Sleat
and
Phil Bayer
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Asterix Writer's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#60
Week rank
#168