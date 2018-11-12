Askedoo is a FREE app where users can easily exchange knowledge with people from all over the world.
You can also make use of the “Host a Live Show” feature. Set the ticket price and the seat count. Viewers pay to watch and learn what you have to offer.
Askedoo is an exciting new way to learn and share answers with real people, in real time.
Justin RambMaker@justin_ramb · Askedoo - Live-Streaming Q&A
Hi Product Hunt family! I’m Justin Ramb, the founder of Askedoo. Several years ago, I began my journey following a 5-minute interaction with a repairman, which set me back a whopping $100. After a simple “pull out, plug in” method of fixing a refrigerator, I was left with a hole in my pocket, but a seed planted in my head. An idea was born: A place where you can ask questions and get answers immediately without ludicrous overcharges. I carefully selected my team and and set off to embark on a solution. Our objective began to form itself into existence: A FREE app that was faster, more specific and more visual than anything before, which could revolutionize the Q&A process. Today, Askedoo is everything you need to easily exchange knowledge with users from around the world. Ask Away, Justin
