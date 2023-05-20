Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from AskEdith
See AskEdith’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
AskEdith Free Tier
AskEdith Free Tier
Question-driven analytics tool
Visit
Upvote 17
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
AskEdith is an analytics and business intelligence tool that allows you to build dashboards and reports by asking questions. Get answers in 5 seconds, rather than manually building queries and charts manually!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Business Intelligence
by
AskEdith
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
AskEdith
The search engine for your modern data stack
5
reviews
442
followers
Follow for updates
AskEdith Free Tier by
AskEdith
was hunted by
Jared Zhao
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Jared Zhao
,
Evan Grobar
and
Ricky Ho
. Featured on May 28th, 2023.
AskEdith
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on September 17th, 2022.
Upvotes
17
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report