Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from AskEdith
See AskEdith’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AskEdith Free Tier
AskEdith Free Tier

AskEdith Free Tier

Question-driven analytics tool

Free Options
Embed
AskEdith is an analytics and business intelligence tool that allows you to build dashboards and reports by asking questions. Get answers in 5 seconds, rather than manually building queries and charts manually!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Business Intelligence
 by
AskEdith
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
AskEdith
AskEdithThe search engine for your modern data stack
5reviews
442
followers
AskEdith Free Tier by
AskEdith
was hunted by
Jared Zhao
in Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics, Business Intelligence. Made by
Jared Zhao
,
Evan Grobar
and
Ricky Ho
. Featured on May 28th, 2023.
AskEdith
is rated 4.2/5 by 5 users. It first launched on September 17th, 2022.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-