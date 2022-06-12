Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Ask RBG
Ranked #3 for today
Ask RBG
An AI experiment
Visit
Upvote 65
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We trained a large language model called Jurassic-1 on Justice Ginsburg’s 27 years of court opinions, media interviews and public speeches. Now it’s your turn to ask her any question your heart desires, and accept her judgment.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
What would RBG (probably) say?
Zendesk for Startups
Promoted
CX software that grows as you go.
About this launch
Ask RBG by
What would RBG (probably) say?
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Amos Meron
and
Idan Rejwan
. Featured on June 16th, 2022.
What would RBG (probably) say?
is not rated yet. This is What would RBG (probably) say?'s first launch.
Upvotes
65
Comments
2
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#18
Report