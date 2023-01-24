Products
This is the latest launch from Slite
See Slite’s 11 previous launches →
Slite's new AI assistant – Ask – answers questions based on your team's documentation. Take the pain out of finding info, learning from the past, and getting new team mates up to speed. Have a question? Just ask.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Slite
Emma
About this launch
Slite
Bring clarity to your team
295
reviews
230
followers
Follow for updates
Ask by Slite by
Slite
was hunted by
Thibaud Elziere
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Christophe Pasquier
,
Jon McCullough
,
Pierre Renaudin
,
Fadeelah Al-horaibi
,
Ani Cordani
,
Clara Rua
,
Melanie Broder
,
Cynthia
,
Damien Lajarretie
,
Brieuc Sebillotte
,
Antoine Lyset
,
Charley D.
,
Julien Rougeron
,
Elisa Reggiardo
,
Pete Taylour
,
Keysa Yanez
,
Angela Legras
,
Arnaud Rinquin
,
Alexandre Gaudencio
,
Adrien Taravant
,
Nick Schweitzer
and
Veta Armonaite
. Featured on January 26th, 2023.
Slite
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 252 users. It first launched on October 18th, 2017.
Report