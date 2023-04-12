Products
This is the latest launch from Keeper - never miss a write off
Ask an AI Accountant

Ask an AI Accountant

AI accountant, graded by human CPAs.

Free
Embed
It's GPT-4 fine-tuned on US tax law. Every few days, human CPAs grade its answers. So far? 86% accuracy.
Launched in Fintech, Artificial Intelligence by
Keeper - never miss a write off
Ask an AI Accountant
The makers of Ask an AI Accountant
About this launch
Keeper - never miss a write off
Keeper monitors your purchases for tax deductible expenses.
Ask an AI Accountant by
Keeper - never miss a write off
was hunted by
Paul Koullick
in Fintech, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Paul Koullick
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Keeper - never miss a write off
is rated 5/5 by 34 users. It first launched on March 12th, 2019.
