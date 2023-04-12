Products
This is the latest launch from Keeper - never miss a write off
See Keeper - never miss a write off’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Ask an AI Accountant
Ask an AI Accountant
AI accountant, graded by human CPAs.
Free
It's GPT-4 fine-tuned on US tax law. Every few days, human CPAs grade its answers. So far? 86% accuracy.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Keeper - never miss a write off
About this launch
Keeper - never miss a write off
Keeper monitors your purchases for tax deductible expenses.
35
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Ask an AI Accountant by
Keeper - never miss a write off
was hunted by
Paul Koullick
in
Fintech
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Paul Koullick
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Keeper - never miss a write off
is rated
5/5 ★
by 34 users. It first launched on March 12th, 2019.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
