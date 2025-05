This is a launch from Asendia AI See 1 previous launch

Asendia AI Land your dream job 10x faster with Sarah, your AI job agent Visit Upvote 105

The first AI career agent that helps jobseekers practice with AI mock interviews, get personalized feedback, track job applications and land dream jobs. With the power of conversational AI, Asendia AI helps job seekers showcase skills and connect globally 💜

Free Launch tags: Hiring • Artificial Intelligence 20 coins

Meet the team Show more Show more

Interactive

Built with Show more Show more