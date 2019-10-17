Deals
Asana Automation
Asana Automation
Save time and steps with Asanas new automation tool
a powerful new suite of features built to automatically keep your team’s work processes humming in the background so you can focus on the work that matters.
an hour ago
Asana launches automation tools, including a rules builder to sidestep repetitive tasks
Team and task management platform Asana is introducing new tools designed to help businesses automate various processes. Asana Automation, as the new suite of features is called, includes a new rules builder that lets anyone manually create automated steps to save themselves having to repeat them.
Work management platform Asana launches new automation tools
Work management platform Asana today announced the launch of a new feature that will take the work out of some of the most mundane and repetitive tasks on its platform. Asana Automation, as the new feature is called, allows users to create their own "if this then that" rules, but also f...
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Great move by Asana here, it's underrated how effective automation is within task management and team collaboration
an hour ago
