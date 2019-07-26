Log InSign up
Artwalls

Art wallpapers for iOS & Android

#3 Product of the DayToday
Manually created collections of famous paintings. Enjoy art history from Rembrandt to Pollock, catch your mood from Melancholy to Dance. What is your unique style? Set it as a wallpaper on your iPhone or Android. Let’s be inspired!
Seva Zhidkov
Danial, good to see you have launched! Congrats to you and the team. I’ve already downloaded the app and installed Mona Lisa on my lock screen. It looks pretty cool, but the image quality isn’t very good on a Retina display. Totally understandable, but do you folks have ideas how to improve this? Perhaps neural networks could offer a solution.
Danial Siddiki
Maker
@sevazhidkov Hey Seva, Thanks for feedback! We try to achieve the best quality pictures. We will definitely deal with the quality of the painting of Mona Lisa. By the way, the quality of the picture gets better after downloading to the phone 😉
Narek Changlyan
Maker
@sevazhidkov Thanks Seva! I'll check the quality on the server right now.
Nurali Pardaev
Guys is a very good job. @idanial you are very cool) congratulations
Danial Siddiki
Maker
@pardaev Hey Nurali, Thanks for the feedback! You can also check out interesting facts about paintings in Artwall's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artwal...
Bauyrzhan Orynbassar
Congrats with launching 👍Actually great idea, sometimes we need beauty in ours phone art is the perfect kinda choice :)
Narek Changlyan
Maker
@bauyrzhn Hey Bauyrzhan, Thanks for the feedback! This is important for our team!
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Loving the cat serious cat wallpaper 😊
Danial Siddiki
Maker
@rrhoover Hey Ryan, Thank you for feedback! Will add more serious cats :)
Danial Siddiki
Maker
Hi hunters! Art is history. Captured emotions, captured moments we will always be a part of. Uniting and leaving some personal space in the wilds of the soul. Haven’t you been looking for something that matters?. Let’s be inspired. Let’s feel. Choose “your” painting, download and set it as a wallpaper. More than 300 paintings. New collections & wallpapers every week. • Simple interface. • Dark mode collection. • Manually crafted collections. • Biography of artists. • New pictures every week. • Descriptions of collections. • 4K Quality. Remember to surround yourself with beauty while expanding it.
