Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Seva Zhidkov
Danial, good to see you have launched! Congrats to you and the team. I’ve already downloaded the app and installed Mona Lisa on my lock screen. It looks pretty cool, but the image quality isn’t very good on a Retina display. Totally understandable, but do you folks have ideas how to improve this? Perhaps neural networks could offer a solution.
Upvote (3)Share
@sevazhidkov Hey Seva, Thanks for feedback! We try to achieve the best quality pictures. We will definitely deal with the quality of the painting of Mona Lisa. By the way, the quality of the picture gets better after downloading to the phone 😉
Maker
@sevazhidkov Thanks Seva! I'll check the quality on the server right now.
Upvote (1)Share
@pardaev Hey Nurali, Thanks for the feedback! You can also check out interesting facts about paintings in Artwall's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artwal...
Congrats with launching 👍Actually great idea, sometimes we need beauty in ours phone art is the perfect kinda choice :)
Maker
Pro
Loving the cat serious cat wallpaper 😊
Hi hunters! Art is history. Captured emotions, captured moments we will always be a part of. Uniting and leaving some personal space in the wilds of the soul. Haven’t you been looking for something that matters?. Let’s be inspired. Let’s feel. Choose “your” painting, download and set it as a wallpaper. More than 300 paintings. New collections & wallpapers every week. • Simple interface. • Dark mode collection. • Manually crafted collections. • Biography of artists. • New pictures every week. • Descriptions of collections. • 4K Quality. Remember to surround yourself with beauty while expanding it.