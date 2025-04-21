Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ArTok
ArTok
Discover research papers at light speed
Visit
Upvote 62
ArTok is “TikTok for research papers.” As a researcher, I found it hard to discover new ML papers without getting stuck in recommendation loops. So I built a random, swipe-based feed for exploring papers. No signups. Free. Fast discovery, no noise.
Launch tags:
Web App
•
Education
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Kilo Code for VS Code
Ad
Lightning fast autonomous AI coding agent
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
ArTok
Discover research papers at light speed
Follow
62
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ArTok by
ArTok
was hunted by
Yogesh Kumar
in
Web App
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Yogesh Kumar
. Featured on April 23rd, 2025.
ArTok
is not rated yet. This is ArTok's first launch.