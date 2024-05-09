Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from Artizyou Protect & Catalogue your ideas
See Artizyou Protect & Catalogue your ideas’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Artizyou
Artizyou

Artizyou

IP protection for creators powered by AI and Blockchain

Payment Required
Artizyou™ is a solution dedicated to offering creators IP protection and management, utilizing the highest level of artificial intelligence and the legendary safety of Blockchain technology. We are on a mission to protect IPs in the age of AI.
Launched in
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
Blockchain
 by
Artizyou Protect & Catalogue your ideas
PREM AI
PREM AI
Ad
Focus on your Product - We handle the AI complexities.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
React Native
React Native
16 upvotes
We utilize React for our front-end to create responsive and interactive user interfaces. This JavaScript library allows us to efficiently manage state and optimize re-renders for better performance.
Ruby on Rails
Ruby on Rails
12 upvotes
We use Ruby on Rails as our back-end framework due to its MVC architecture, which supports rapid development and easy maintenance of database-backed web applications.
polygon
polygon
0 upvotes
Polygon leverages Ethereum scaling, significantly lowering gas costs and increasing transaction throughput, essential for the efficient minting of IP certificates on the blockchain.
About this launch
Artizyou Protect & Catalogue your ideas
Artizyou Protect & Catalogue your ideasbecause cretive have different needs
0
reviews
49
followers
Artizyou by
Artizyou Protect & Catalogue your ideas
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Legal, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain. Made by
Rizwan Mughal
and
Sam DRISSI
. Featured on June 1st, 2024.
Artizyou Protect & Catalogue your ideas
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 31st, 2021.
Upvotes
38
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-