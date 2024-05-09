We utilize React for our front-end to create responsive and interactive user interfaces. This JavaScript library allows us to efficiently manage state and optimize re-renders for better performance.
We use Ruby on Rails as our back-end framework due to its MVC architecture, which supports rapid development and easy maintenance of database-backed web applications.
Polygon leverages Ethereum scaling, significantly lowering gas costs and increasing transaction throughput, essential for the efficient minting of IP certificates on the blockchain.