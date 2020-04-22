Deals
Artist Fundraising Pick by Spotify
Providing fundraising for artists
This feature enables artists who are interested in raising money to support themselves, their bands, or their crews, to get the word out to their fans on their Spotify artist profiles.
Spotify launches its promised fundraising feature for artists
Last month, Spotify announced that as part of its coronavirus relief efforts it would soon add new fundraising features for artists on its platform. Today, the company is following through with the launch of "Artist Fundraising Pick," a feature that allows artists to fundraise for thems...
