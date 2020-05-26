Artify Editor
Juan Sarmiento
Thanks a lot @chrismessina for hunting us ! Hello product hunters, I’m JP, head of the guerrilla design & development team behind projects like Iconshock, ByPeople and now Artify :) Artify started as part of a range of tools for internal use we began developing a little over a year ago, however it quickly evolved into a complex project that we decided to put out there for everyone to use and it’s been growing ever since. Artify main features: 📱 Design on mobile, tablet or desktop (we are web-based) 🔎 A built-in search function to easily find the perfect asset for your project. 🎨 One of the biggest design libraries on earth, right at your hand ! 📖 Gallery - a community driven collection with hundreds of templates to download or edit on the fly 💣 Exclusive access to the complete iconshock library with over 2 million icons 🖌 Over 3500 vector illustrations & characters in several styles 🖼 Thousands of realistic isolated mockups from side, front & top view 💻 Adaptive resizer - automatically adapt designs to any proportions you need 📷 Thousand of high quality Stock Photos 📥 Download as high resolution rasters, layered SVG vectors that you can later edit in your preferred software 🔖 Designs will be saved in your Artify Account so that you can access them everywhere ✏️ Premade editorial compositions: different headings, paragraphs, text orientations & more 🗃 High resolution 3D style shapes & backgrounds 💎 Layers’ control ✨ Object grouping and ungrouping 🔥 Colorizer - change the entire color palette of simple or complex compositions to your desired colors in a single click 📐 Transform options (opacity, scale, orientation, etc) 📜 Text options - Every text option you'll need, from font selection to alignment, sizes, colors, etc 🌐 Keep your designs as private or set as public to join the Gallery 💡 We've added a special discount The pricing of our premium subscription has been given a special discount for a limited time to make this launch an exciting opportunity for the product hunt community to try the full range of features Artify has to offer ❤️ And thanks to everyone for their support and feedback! Feel free to let me know what you guys think of the project or if you have any questions you can drop me a line in the comments or via twitter: https://twitter.com/JuanPabloSarmi and https://twitter.com/artifycrew
@chrismessina @juanpablosarmi It looks amazing! Congrats!
@chrismessina @andrei_popa33 Great you like it ! thanks for your words, remember to check the gallery ;)
Was honored to launched @juanpablosarmi's Covid-19 Design Pack recently — and love what he's doing with the Artify Editor. Definitely worth a look!
Looks awesome, will be sharing it with my in-house designer. I'd add some kind of a video tutorial to the editor. Looks solid in every aspect anyway. A good choice if you are on a limited budget and need something for your blog. Maybe be a better option than Fiver.
You did a great job with this man! Absolutely love!