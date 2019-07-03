Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → ArtiBot AI - Free Chatbot f...

ArtiBot AI - Free Chatbot for Websites

Create a free chatbot for your website without coding

ArtiBot is an AI-powered chatbot that can collect leads, schedule appointments, accept payments, and even execute custom code. Add this free lead capture bot to your website quickly and easily at ArtiBot.ai to start collecting more leads than ever before.
Reviews
Kyle Bollinger
Brad Robertson
Justin Chmura
 +9 reviews
View all 2 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Robert Nelson
    Robert NelsonCustomer Success or there is nothing
    Pros: 

    With the API questions, what you can do with this bot is limitless. It's truly a game changer if you're looking to get more leads!

    Cons: 

    Hard to find something wrong with a free chatbot for your website.

    The conversation flow is the easiest one to setup that I've seen in chatbot tools that are out there. Too much value to ignore.

    Robert Nelson has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
  • Barbra Barbour
    Barbra Barbour
    Pros: 

    This is the best service I have ever used. It's free, and super easy to get started with.

    Cons: 

    There are none I have found.

    The best simple service I have used.

    Barbra Barbour has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Kevin Mead
Kevin Mead
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 👋 This is Kevin, from ArtiBot. As Keyul mentioned, ArtiBot is an automated website chatbot that can collect leads 24/7, schedule appointments, accept payments and even execute custom code! We’ve been working really hard to create a chatbot that website developers and designers can use to create highly valuable websites for service providers. Best of all, the core features above are all 100% free. Take a look at at any of our ready-to-use chatbot templates at artibot.ai/templates to get started quickly. We’re excited to hear your feedback. Let me know what you think and I’ll be around to answer any questions you may have.
Upvote (5)Share
Tobiasz Jankowski
Tobiasz Jankowski
ArtiBot looks and feels really great. Honestly, it took me 5 minutes to learn how the tool worked, writing a conversation was extremely easy. Testing them on the go is a huge advantage. The only bad experience I've had is that my conversation didn't save after I was done. It pretty much went back to the template I've chosen... Hopefully, this will get fixed soon, but apart from that, it's a really solid product! Great job makers!
Upvote (4)Share
Kevin Mead
Kevin Mead
Maker
@tobiasz_jankowski Hey Tobiasz, we'll look into this right now. Can you contact us at support@purechat.com about the problem? Thanks for the feedback!
UpvoteShare
Lachlan Kirkwood
Lachlan Kirkwood
Love the support for payments and Zapier integration! Awesome work team 🙌
Upvote (4)Share
Kevin Mead
Kevin Mead
Maker
@lachlankirkwood Thanks so much Lachlan! We're glad you're enjoying it.
UpvoteShare
Disha Vacations
Disha Vacations
Very useful for startups.. Nice feature is even if someone fails to fill all the details and complete the convo, I can get half baked info from lead dashboard...
Upvote (2)Share
Kevin Mead
Kevin Mead
Maker
@dishavacations Thanks so much for being an ArtiBot user. We're really glad you're getting value out of your bot!
UpvoteShare
Colin Smith (EzChile)
Colin Smith (EzChile)
Very impressive.
Upvote (2)Share
Kevin Mead
Kevin Mead
Maker
@colin_smith_ezchile_ Appreciate it Colin!
UpvoteShare