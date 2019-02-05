U r a froshmin at 🅐 🅡 🅣 🅢 🅠 🅞 🅞 🅛.
Ur assignments are generated & graded by an A.I.
Can a video game make you more creative? Can a video game make you a better artist? Can you graduate from Art Sqool? Idk,,, that's on u!
Ryan Hoover
This is the weirdest piece of internet I've seen in a while. Loving the style – it's giving Katamari Damacy vibes.
