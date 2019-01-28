Log InSign up
Art Buddy

Daily art stories told by a chatbot

Art Buddy is a new app available on iOS and Google Play Stores.

A curious owlbot tells users an art-related story every day, in the form of an interactive chat, keeping the content fresh and engaging.

The app has great reviews on the store and is growing rapidly.

Reviews

Helpful
    Pros: 

    Have fun and learn at the same time

    Cons: 

    Not enough stories online yet

    This app will give me new subjects of conversation !

    Charles Bourdin has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

