  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Argos
Argos

Argos

Developer-first visual testing platform

Free Options
Developer-first visual testing platform. Say goodbye to pesky visual bugs and hello to seamless pull request reviews. Argos makes installation a breeze with CI integration and testing framework plugins. Argos works with all stacks.
Launched in Open Source, SaaS, Developer Tools +1 by
Argos
About this launch
Argos
ArgosShip pixel perfect apps with no bug.
0
reviews
46
followers
Argos by
Argos
was hunted by
Greg Bergé
in Open Source, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Greg Bergé
and
Jeremy Sfez
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
Argos
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 1st, 2023.
Upvotes
45
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#109