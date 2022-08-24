See Argonaut’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Argonaut
Ranked #1 for today

Argonaut

Deploy apps and infra to your cloud in minutes

Free Options
Argonaut is a single pane for all of your software infrastructure. Deploy apps and infra to your cloud, get complete visibility into your costs, and integrate with your favorite tools - within minutes, not months.
Launched in Web App, SaaS, Developer Tools +1 by
Argonaut
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
Argonaut
Automate DevOps on your cloud
16reviews
Argonaut by
Argonaut
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Web App, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Tushar Prajapati
,
Surya Oruganti
,
Prashant Raj
,
Nischal Talluri
,
Guhan Sundar
and
Subham Mishra
. Featured on August 27th, 2022.
Argonaut
is rated 5/5 by 16 users. It first launched on August 11th, 2021.
Upvotes
41
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#119