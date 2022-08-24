Sign in
See Argonaut’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Argonaut
Ranked #1 for today
Argonaut
Deploy apps and infra to your cloud in minutes
Visit
Upvote 41
$1000 of Argonaut credits
•
Free Options
Argonaut is a single pane for all of your software infrastructure. Deploy apps and infra to your cloud, get complete visibility into your costs, and integrate with your favorite tools - within minutes, not months.
Launched in
Web App
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
Argonaut
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
Argonaut
Automate DevOps on your cloud
16
reviews
Follow
Argonaut by
Argonaut
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Web App
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Tushar Prajapati
,
Surya Oruganti
,
Prashant Raj
,
Nischal Talluri
,
Guhan Sundar
and
Subham Mishra
. Featured on August 27th, 2022.
Argonaut
is rated
5/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on August 11th, 2021.
Upvotes
41
Comments
8
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#119
Report