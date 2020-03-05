Discussion
Hi Product Hunt! Very excited to be here. Thanks @jack7kim for hunting us! Every day, more and more social apps are being introduced with some kind of AR features inside. But when we set out to create our own, we couldn’t find a robust, free solution to integrate into our app quickly and easily. Any free SDKs we did come across required heavy modification and engineering work. Not to mention we couldn’t find a readily available library of AR effects or filters. So we set out on a journey to create the ultimate AR camera platform that offers Snapchat-level quality and content customization. To celebrate our launch, we’re giving away $200 in free content credit on our website! Oh, and did we mention free Product Hunt kitty masks! To get these, just create a free account and start a new project on the ARGear website (Go to “My Account” in the top left corner and add the promo code: argearlovesproducthunt) Our team will be available here all day to answer any questions you may have. We’re really looking forward to your feedback!
