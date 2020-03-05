Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → ARGear

ARGear

The easiest way to add Snapchat-like AR features to your app

ARGear is the easiest way to integrate AR functionalities into any app. Our completely free-to-use SDK provides a plug-and-play AR camera as well as access to hundreds of hand-crafted AR filters, stickers, and masks (including the Product Hunt Kitty!).
ARGear: Simplifying Augmented Reality App DevelopmentThe age of Augmented Reality has arrived, with both the large mobile players sporting their own AR SDK. Google has their ARCore and Apple also has an SDK called ARKit. They are not the only ones, the list of AR platforms is growing fast including the popular graphics libraries Unity and Unreal Engine.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Joon Kee Park
Joon Kee Park
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Very excited to be here. Thanks @jack7kim for hunting us! Every day, more and more social apps are being introduced with some kind of AR features inside. But when we set out to create our own, we couldn’t find a robust, free solution to integrate into our app quickly and easily. Any free SDKs we did come across required heavy modification and engineering work. Not to mention we couldn’t find a readily available library of AR effects or filters. So we set out on a journey to create the ultimate AR camera platform that offers Snapchat-level quality and content customization. To celebrate our launch, we’re giving away $200 in free content credit on our website! Oh, and did we mention free Product Hunt kitty masks! To get these, just create a free account and start a new project on the ARGear website (Go to “My Account” in the top left corner and add the promo code: argearlovesproducthunt) Our team will be available here all day to answer any questions you may have. We’re really looking forward to your feedback!
Upvote (6)Share
Jack Kim
Jack Kim
Hunter
Great idea from a great team! Got to try it out for a few days and love it so far.
Upvote (4)Share
Jungwook
Jungwook
Make a Snapchat like app instantly. Cool idea.
Upvote (1)Share
Joon Kee Park
Joon Kee Park
Maker
@jungwook Thanks Jungwook! Try it out and let us know how it goes :)
Upvote (1)Share
Sungae Choi
Sungae Choi
Interesting! Would love to use it!
Upvote (1)Share
Joon Kee Park
Joon Kee Park
Maker
@sungae_choi Thanks for your support! Let us know if you have any questions.
UpvoteShare