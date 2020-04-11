Are we out of masks yet?
We show available inventory of masks that ship immediately.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Yury
Maker
After hearing from doctor friends in the US that masks are being kept under lock and key in their hospitals because there is a shortage of masks, we checked where masks can still be found. To our surprise, we found dozens of masks ready for purchase - on Chinese ecommerce platforms, not on eBay or Amazon. Realizing that telling people to "just buy some masks from China" isn't that helpful, we set out to make this website that helps find good listings. On top of sourcing information, we added reasons for why everyone should wear a mask, backing up many of our points with links to research. We're still actively working on this, so we'll incorporate any feedback quickly. Some things aren't fully styled and so on. It's an evolving product.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
We're still actively working on the site, tracking updates in this comment. We're currently working on an FAQ section
Maker
FAQ and Product Hunt banner added