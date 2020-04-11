  1. Home
  2.  → Are we out of masks yet?

Are we out of masks yet?

We show available inventory of masks that ship immediately.

#1 Product of the DayToday
We track the stock of face masks immediately available for purchase, give tips on buying them, and present a lot of background research on the benefits of mask wearing.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Yury
Yury
Maker
After hearing from doctor friends in the US that masks are being kept under lock and key in their hospitals because there is a shortage of masks, we checked where masks can still be found. To our surprise, we found dozens of masks ready for purchase - on Chinese ecommerce platforms, not on eBay or Amazon. Realizing that telling people to "just buy some masks from China" isn't that helpful, we set out to make this website that helps find good listings. On top of sourcing information, we added reasons for why everyone should wear a mask, backing up many of our points with links to research. We're still actively working on this, so we'll incorporate any feedback quickly. Some things aren't fully styled and so on. It's an evolving product.
Upvote (1)Share
Yury
Yury
Maker
Oh I should note that we previously launched a related product, Coronabycountry.com.
UpvoteShare
Tobias Mühl
Tobias Mühl
Maker
We're still actively working on the site, tracking updates in this comment. We're currently working on an FAQ section
UpvoteShare
Tobias Mühl
Tobias Mühl
Maker
FAQ and Product Hunt banner added
UpvoteShare
Yury
Yury
Maker
You may notice that the actual tables of masks aren't styled yet :) but the data is there and it works.
UpvoteShare
Yury
Yury
Maker
Update: - Expanded the FAQ - Getting new, selected inventory
UpvoteShare