Archero 2
The new era of the legendary roguelike mobile game
Welcome to the new era of the legendary roguelike mobile game—Archero 2! Join 200 million players in unlocking the memories of the archer!
Android
Adventure Games
Indie Games
Meet the team
About this launch
66
2
Archero 2 by
Archero 2
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Adventure Games
,
Indie Games
. Made by
Stefan Wang
. Featured on January 11th, 2025.
Archero 2
is not rated yet. This is Archero 2's first launch.