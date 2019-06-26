Archbee
Dragos Bulugean
Hey ProductHunt community! Thank you for hunting us, @noaheverett ! We’ve built Archbee, the documentation app for engineers. What does it do? Knowledge base for your team: - A powerful editor with classical text and special widgets like diagrams, Swagger, GraphQL, code editor, changelogs and more coming; - Your team’s content is organized in spaces with document trees and are deep searchable; - Modern UX, everything syncs in realtime; - Integrated to Slack for modern team workflows; Product docs for your customers: - Spaces are shareable publicly and can be customized with logos, custom links and themes, to your desires; - We can also host your spaces on your own domain with free SSL certificates, similarly to GitBook or Readme.io; - Integrated to Google Analytics to monitor your traffic, and Intercom to chat to your customers right from your docs. A very special thanks to developer friends who we’ve been bugging the last few months, and the first 20 teams of our private beta, you rock! ❤️ Also @alex_circei , thank you for helping us make this happen! Have a question about Archbee? Drop it in the comments section, we’d love to hear your thoughts, feedback, ideas, suggestions or anything else!
congrats!
@sebastian_maraloiu Thanks!
@sebastian_maraloiu thank you Sebastian! Let us know how was the user experience!
Lack of documentation is always the most annoying thing when starting a new job. Hope companies start using this!
