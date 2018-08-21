Don’t wait for the moon, trade for it. 🌙
Arbitraj.io provides tools for traders to take advantage of the arbitrage opportunity in the crypto market. Our web application and Chrome extension highlight opportunities across 35+ exchanges, allowing traders to maximize their profit no matter the market conditions.
https://t.me/ArbitrajCommunity
- Pros:
- Have been able to earn money during this bear market
- Clean UI that makes it quick and easy to find profitable tradesCons:
- None really
Tell us more: I started using Arbitraj in beta and it’s really my go-to tool. There are more features that I’d like - mainly text/e-mail alerts and transaction fees built in. I believe they are adding these features soon.Anish Bhatia has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Good arbitrage detection, easy to use, fastCons:
None
You can see on different exchanges differences in price of the same coin across different exchanges.Parker E Bidigare has used this product for one month.