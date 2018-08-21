Log InSign up
 

Arbitraj.io

Trade arbitrage opportunities across 35+ crypto exchanges💰📈

Don’t wait for the moon, trade for it. 🌙

Arbitraj.io provides tools for traders to take advantage of the arbitrage opportunity in the crypto market. Our web application and Chrome extension highlight opportunities across 35+ exchanges, allowing traders to maximize their profit no matter the market conditions.

https://t.me/ArbitrajCommunity

Around the web
A small startup is developing a tool to make money from 'insane' cryptocurrency spreads - and hedge funds are interestedArbitraj LLC has built a tool to allow people to compare price spreads of cryptocurrency exchanges and is working on a trading tool to take advantage of them. The early-stage company has been approached by hedge funds keen to take advantage of the opportunity.
Business Insider
New Tools Enable Profit in a Bear (or Sideways) Cryptocurrency MarketTrade the Spread: Arbitraj.io The newly-launched Arbitraj.io simplifies cryptocurrency arbitrage trading. The Arbitraj homepage alerts you of price discrepancies you can, armed with accounts at multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, take advantage of. In this screenshot, you can see a clear opportunity for a strong trade: you can buy VET on KuCoin for $0.00718, sell it on Binance for $0.00829, and make a quick 15%+ profit.
Hacker NoonAndrew J. Chapin
Look at What CoinTelegraph Offers NowDmitriy Perelstein posted on August 20, 2018 CoinTelegraph now made it really simple for the people who don't want to deal with the gatekeepers like Gemini and Coinbase to buy bitcoin and ethereum. Cointelegraph recently launched a service in a partnership with Simplex allowing users to purchase bitcoin, bitcoin cash and ethereum using your credit card.
White Rabbit - ICO DiscoveryDmitriy Perelstein
Arbitraj: Cryptocurrency Price Arbitrage Opportunities App?Arbitraj is the simultaneous purchase and sale of an asset to profit from a difference in the price. It is a trade that profits by exploiting the price differences of identical or similar financial instruments on different markets or in different forms. Arbitrage exists as a result of market inefficiencies and would therefore not exist if all markets were perfectly efficient.
BitcoinExchangeGuide
Arbitraj Has Developed a Tool to Help Investors Profit From Cryptocurrency SpreadsStartup Arbitraj LLC has been working on a set of tools designed to take advantage of the arbitrage opportunities found among the highly illiquid world of cryptocurrency exchanges. These tools are set to reveal the seem , nature the sector represents, while also demonstrating the opportunity for monetary gain within the emerging space.
SludgeFeedTiffany Cullen
Cryptos and Arbitrage; A Startup Looks to Help Traders - CryptovestAs complicated as such trades are, startup Arbitraj looks to help crypto traders with arbitrage opportunities. As cryptos mature and become a recognized part of the financial space, they are facing many of the same growing pains, or problems, that other financial vehicles face.
Cryptovest
Arbitraj Has Developed a Tool to Help Investors Profit From Cryptocurrency Spreads - CoinSpectatorCoin spectator is an automated news aggregation service. All copyrights belong to their respective owners. Images and text owned by copyright holders are used in reference to and promotion of those respective parties. Read in Full
Coinspectator

Reviews

 +5 reviews
View all 2 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Anish BhatiaManaging Partner, Alloy Venture Capital
    Pros: 

    - Have been able to earn money during this bear market

    - Clean UI that makes it quick and easy to find profitable trades

    Cons: 

    - None really

    Tell us more: I started using Arbitraj in beta and it’s really my go-to tool.  There are more features that I’d like - mainly text/e-mail alerts and transaction fees built in.  I believe they are adding these features soon.

    Anish Bhatia has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)
  • Parker E Bidigare
    Pros: 

    Good arbitrage detection, easy to use, fast

    Cons: 

    None

    You can see on different exchanges differences in price of the same coin across different exchanges.

    Parker E Bidigare has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Pavan Sethi
Makers
Jason Flack
Bowen Smith
Pavan Sethi
Keith Ingram
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Kyle Walden@kyle_walden · Co-Founder
Saw the business insider article. Super excited that you are live now! Work just got a little less boring ;)
Upvote (5)·
Pavan SethiMakerHiring@pav_sethi · building things.
@kyle_walden Thanks so much! We are super excited too, let us know if you have any feedback 😃
Upvote (3)·
Jason FlackMaker@flackthought · Founder of Arbitraj.io
@kyle_walden we're right there with you :)
Upvote (2)·
Michael Turner@michael_turner
What do I think of this product? Let me tell you: I have been obsessed with this product for two months. This product has me up at 3AM EST right now. This product has awakened my inner crypto curiosity to realms previously not known. To exchanges previously not explored. To profit spreads so big people from Forex would think you’re on crack. That you’re dreaming. Perhaps this is a dream. And if it is, don’t wake me up. The arbitraj pricing data updates in real time. The user interface is so simple my eyes get stunned from a fortunate stroke of serendipity. People wait for the coming crypto moon. Looking out of their crypto windows each night and hoping, tomorrow will be the day. Don’t wait for the moon. Trade for it. Welcome to Arbitraj.
Upvote (7)·
Pavan SethiMakerHiring@pav_sethi · building things.
@michael_turner Wow! Thanks so much for the kind words. We should use this for a commercial or something 😃
Upvote (1)·
Jason FlackMaker@flackthought · Founder of Arbitraj.io
Hello and welcome! :) Product Hunt has been with us since the inception of Arbitraj.io so it is only fitting that we post our official public launch here as well. Having traded for arbitrage in the crypto market ourselves, we thought about how we could create a product that would simplify the process. We started with a Product Hunt "Ship" and nearly 700 subscribers verified our belief that there was a need. We then worked with our beta users to narrow down on our key features and user experience. At this moment, users can filter by spread %, coin, exchange, coin pairs, volume, and price. However, this is just the beginning. We're in the process of adding new features such as text/email alerts, favorites/watchlists, historical arbitrage trends, and order-book management. In the meantime, check out our chrome extension. It allows users to hold onto the benefits of www.arbitraj.io without ever having to leave their favorite exchange. We designed it to have have a similar experience to www.joinhoney.com. We see arbitraj.io as the start of what will be a long journey, providing the best tools and signals to help traders maximize their profit in the crypto market. Why start with arbitrage? Well, no matter if it's a bull market or a bear market, there is always money to be made :). We love hearing from our users, so if you have any comments or questions please don't hesitate to reach out!
Upvote (5)·
P. Jordan Flack@flackmagic · Associate Producer, contagiousLA
Can’t wait to give it a try!
Upvote (3)·
Keith IngramMaker@keith_ingram
@flackmagic Thank you!
Upvote (3)·
Pavan SethiMakerHiring@pav_sethi · building things.
@flackmagic Much appreciated! Keep us updated with any feedback.
Upvote (3)·
Vivek Sancheti@evivz · Co-Founder CryptoGround.Com
So this just gives info about opportunity or on click it can withdraw coin from one exchange and transfer to other and sell it out? Also does it gives network estimate like say there is 5% arbitrage in FCT but network might take up 10 mins of time to transfer from here to there.
Upvote (2)·
Bowen SmithMaker@bowen_smith · Co-founder, Arbitraj.io
@evivz Great question, it does not currently provide a network estimate, but we will absolutely look into that!
Upvote ·
Vivek Sancheti@evivz · Co-Founder CryptoGround.Com
@bowen_smith So basically it just shows data and the person has to buy from one exchange and sell on other exchange on his own right?
Upvote ·
Bowen SmithMaker@bowen_smith · Co-founder, Arbitraj.io
@evivz In a basic sense, yes, it is a manual arbitrage product. Do you have more thoughts on how it can be improved?
Upvote ·
Vivek Sancheti@evivz · Co-Founder CryptoGround.Com
@bowen_smith Ok may be some solution for that. Like everything can be done from your panel. Few other things: 1 - What is your data source? Direct exchange or Cryptocompare? As there is slight variation in prices between exchange data and cryptocompare. 2 - How do you calculate USD value? Like Factom is 5.4$ in Binance and 5$ in Poloniex. But in actual in BTC might be of same value. So how do you deal with this triangulation issue.
Upvote ·