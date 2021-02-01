discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Oleksandr Kazimirchuk
Maker
Hi there! About the idea: - All my life I played this old game "Ladder" ("Лесенка") with my friends, classmates, later colleagues. For those of you who aren't familiar with the game, it's rather simple. All participants (2+) do 1 pull up (or any other exercise) in turns, then 2, then 3 and so on up until there's only one person left being able to do a set. - I figured, why not to move it to Slack and improve it? The way I improved it is I tried to equalize competitors. Imagine 2 people compete with each other in push ups. Let's say the maximum person A can do is 100 push ups in one set and person B can do maximum of 50. Once they compete in push ups, Arbiter gonna ask both of them to fill out this "personal maximum" for the chosen exercise. This way for person A the sets gonna be twice as hard as a way to give a person B a chance About the product: - It has a free trial but I will actually make it completely free for everybody who installs it in the upcoming days - Please, if you have any feedback for the app (bugs, suggestions) - send me an email at arbiterapp@gmail.com - I tried to ask a bunch of people in different companies to install it for the past months with no result. Mostly people like the idea but admins don't wanna install it cause it's not in a the Slack's App Directory (I haven't submitted it there yet cause they ask to have 2 real users before doing so. I just try to play the rules) - I actually did convince one company to try it out - got a really nice feedback and implemented the suggestions, but later on even they stopped using it What's next? - I wanted to give this app a last chance on ProductHunt and even if this doesn't help I guess then it was a nice try to implement something but I will probably shut it down
Share
@gmail @leks_kazimirchuk Hey, could you included at least 2 screenshots in the gallery? I'm sure the community would love to get a preview of what this is about.
@leandro8209 Hi there, yeah, sure! I added the screenshots and a gif that I have, hope it will give more context about the app to everybody now! Cheers
@leks_kazimirchuk Great, all the best!