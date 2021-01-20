discussion
Sourabh Chowdhury
MakerProduct Head at MOZARK
It feels great to list on #ProductHunt. As a regular user of digital services, we individually faced challenges with data-intensive apps like live video streaming or video calling apps. Like all users, we had inherent biases about some apps or networks performing better. This made us wonder whether the app and network owners have quantitative information on app experience and how their apps benchmarks against peers. Motivated, we built a platform that can quantify user experience on an app in a completely non-intrusive way. Moving on, we engaged with App owners and realized that while continuous monitoring is integral, the App owners really needed solutions to test apps during the development phase. That pushed us to develop a full-stack app testing platform that allows remote control for manual testing, log collection, API inspection, and automation testing. We progressively went from monitoring to testing to add value to the entire dev-ops lifecycle for an app. We hope that you enjoy using our platform and deliver a better customer experience with the help of AQUAMARK.
