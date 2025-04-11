Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Aqua Voice
Aqua Voice
Incredibly fast voice input for Mac and Windows
Visit
Upvote 101
Aqua is super fast AI dictation that lets you talk into any text field -- Cursor, Gmail, Slack, even your terminal. It starts up in under 50ms, inserts text as fast as 450ms, and has state-of-the-art accuracy. Write 4x faster anywhere with Aqua. 🌊
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
37% off a Year of Pro
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
AgentRunner
Ad
Developer-Friendly AI Agent Builder
About this launch
Aqua Voice
Fast Voice Input for Mac and Windows
Follow
101
Points
9
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Aqua Voice by
Aqua Voice
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Finn Brown
,
Jack McIntire
and
Pablo Peniche
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Aqua Voice
is not rated yet. This is Aqua Voice's first launch.