Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Aqua Voice
Aqua Voice

Aqua Voice

Incredibly fast voice input for Mac and Windows
Aqua is super fast AI dictation that lets you talk into any text field -- Cursor, Gmail, Slack, even your terminal. It starts up in under 50ms, inserts text as fast as 450ms, and has state-of-the-art accuracy. Write 4x faster anywhere with Aqua. 🌊
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Aqua Voice gallery image
Aqua Voice gallery image
Aqua Voice gallery image
Aqua Voice gallery image
Aqua Voice gallery image
AgentRunner
AgentRunner
Ad
Developer-Friendly AI Agent Builder
About this launch
Aqua Voice
Aqua Voice
Fast Voice Input for Mac and Windows
101
Points
Point chart
9
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Aqua Voice by
Aqua Voice
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Finn Brown
,
Jack McIntire
and
Pablo Peniche
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Aqua Voice
is not rated yet. This is Aqua Voice's first launch.