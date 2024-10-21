  • Subscribe
    Aqt Psoriasis Coach

    The first app for comprehensive psoriasis care

    Aqt was developed by dermatologists to provide a comprehensive solution for managing psoriasis. By combining evidence-based dermatology with health coaching, Aqt helps you address your triggers and make a meaningful impact on your psoriasis.
    About this launch
    Aqt Psoriasis Coach by
    was hunted by
    Angelina Chigrinetc
    in Tech, Medical, Health. Made by
    Angelina Chigrinetc
    ,
    Elizabeth Hughes
    and
    Daira Bezzato
    . Featured on October 22nd, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Aqt Psoriasis Coach's first launch.
