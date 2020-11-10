discussion
noah kagan
Maker
Chief Sumo, AppSumo.com
What’s up you gorgeous Product Hunters! I’m Noah Kagan, Chief Sumo and founder of Sumo Group (AppSumo, SendFox, Sumo.com). AppSumo has grown its software community on the core idea that the tools you need to grow your business shouldn’t put you out of business. Today, we’re launching the AppSumo Marketplace: where we highlight products from up-and-coming hustlers within our community. This year, millions of individuals are starting their own businesses. The Marketplace helps those creators expand their audience of potential customers and get valuable user feedback from a trusted network of fellow business owners. In addition to software, you can list a range of products on the Marketplace, from e-books to PDFs to courses. Unlike a typical limited-time select deal on AppSumo, the Marketplace listings remain evergreen. Creators decide how to price and promote their product, and AppSumo showcases the best tools to our extensive audience of Sumo-lings. In only 3 months we’ve already had over 280 Marketplace partners selling their products and paid out nearly $500,000 to them. We look forward to hearing your feedback and answering any questions!
