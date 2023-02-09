Products
AppState
AppState

In-App notifications simplified.

Is there a new update? Something in your app is currently not running smoothly? Or you just want to tell your users something? No matter what it is, with AppState you have the perfect tool and can display important messages in your apps at any time!
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech by
About this launch
was hunted by
Andi
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Andi
,
Kevin Waltz
,
Anna Münster
,
Heiko Rothermel
and
Anna
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is AppState's first launch.
