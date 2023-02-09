Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
AppState
Ranked #11 for today
AppState
In-App notifications simplified.
Visit
Upvote 13
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Is there a new update? Something in your app is currently not running smoothly? Or you just want to tell your users something? No matter what it is, with AppState you have the perfect tool and can display important messages in your apps at any time!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
AppState
About this launch
AppState
In-App Notifications simplified.
0
reviews
26
followers
Follow for updates
AppState by
AppState
was hunted by
Andi
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Andi
,
Kevin Waltz
,
Anna Münster
,
Heiko Rothermel
and
Anna
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
AppState
is not rated yet. This is AppState's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#207
Report